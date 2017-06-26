Showers, thunderstorms possible later today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up later in the day on Monday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Connecticut is stuck in a two-day cycle of morning sunshine and an afternoon build-up of clouds and scattered storms.

"So, both [Monday] and [Tuesday] will start out dry with comfortable humidity levels, as low temperatures will generally be in the middle to upper 50s," Haney explained. "But by both afternoons, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop as the daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere."

Any storms that arrive can be tracked with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Highs for both days should be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Things are expected to get a little warmer toward the middle of the week with greater atmospheric stability.

Wednesday will start off cool with lows in the 50s.

"It will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s," Haney said. "Thursday will be dry and even warmer, with highs maybe even approaching 90 degrees inland."

Humidity will be on the rise as well. The dew point could reach 60 degrees.

"A southerly breeze Thursday will keep the shoreline cooler, as temperatures will reach the lower 80s there," Haney said.

A front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Though, the weather should be mostly be warm and sunny.

"As the system lingers, Saturday will be similar to Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and scattered showers and thunderstorms," Haney said. "A period of steady rain may come Sunday."

