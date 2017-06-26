Blumenthal calls Senate healthcare bill 'inhumane' and 'cruel'

One of Connecticut's senators said he intends to announce amendments he'll offer that would block the Senate Republican healthcare bill.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal called the bill "inhuman" and "cruel."

He said the proposed plan would cause millions of people to lose access to critical healthcare services and protections. He argues it also includes harmful provisions that would decimate Medicaid funding, eliminate essential health benefits and defund Planned Parenthood.

He also said the plan was crafted in secret and not released until last Thursday.

Blumenthal expected votes in the Senate to happen this week.

President Donald Trump said he believes congressional Republicans are not "that far off" on replacing The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

He scheduled a news conference to release the details of his amendments at 10 a.m. in Hartford.

