Youths caught on camera damaging property

Youths were seen damaging private property in Coventry, according to police. (Coventry police)

A number of young people were spotted trespassing and damaging private property in Coventry over the weekend.

Surveillance cameras on the unnamed property were rolling while the youths caused the damage on Sunday, police said.

Officers released a dozen photos of the suspects on their department's Facebook page.

They said they were hoping the public could help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331 or its anonymous tip line at 860-742-2400.

