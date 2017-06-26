PD: New Britain mom arrested for DUI after hitting teen on bicycle

A New Britain mother was charged with driving under the influence after police said she hit a 15-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, with her motor vehicle early Sunday morning.

Besides DUI, police charged 24-year-old Natalie Marie Torres with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of using a handheld electronic mobile device.

The arrest of Torres comes after police said she hit the teenager who was riding a bicycle near the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Lincoln Street around 1:30 a.m.

The unidentified 15-year-old was taken by Life Star helicopter to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said Torres two-year-old and three-year-old children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said the children did not report any injuries and had been placed with a relative.

The New Britain Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3071.

