No, Hartford police weren't 'kid'-ing around

Hartford police said this goat was found wandering in the Blue Hills neighborhood on Monday. (Hartford police)

A wandering goat is now in the protection of its rightful owners.

Hartford police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the goat was spotted in the Blue Hills neighborhood of the capital city on Monday.

While police searched for its owner, they said the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team found it a temporary farm.

HPD responds to the Blue Hills neighborhood on a report of a lost goat. Needing to find a temp home, the @GoYardGoats found a farm for us... pic.twitter.com/cnhJy7VzHB — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 26, 2017

However, the owners showed up a short time after the goat was discovered and brought it home.

