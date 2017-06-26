Bear spotted wandering on Main Street in Farmington

JUST IN

A bear was spotted on Main Street in Farmington on Monday morning. (WFSB)

A large bear is wandering in Farmington on Monday morning.

The bear was located on Main Street around 11 a.m. Police said the bear was contained to Main Street.

Animal control along with a biologist from Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called to the scene. DEEP officers and Farmington firefighters were currently on scene.

