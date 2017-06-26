Barrett-Jackson refuels for auction extension

It may only be in its second year, but an annual car show received such an influx in bidders that it elected to extend its northeast auction this past weekend.

Barrett-Jackson announced on Monday that it sold 630 cars for $23.5 million.

It said bidding surpassed the $94 million for charity.

More than 72,000 people attended the show at Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville over the weekend.

“We’re extremely grateful to our sponsors, consignors and bidders for helping make this year’s Northeast Auction another banner event,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Several thrilling trends emerged, including a surge in participation by younger guests. On Friday we experienced the sheer excitement when a pair of young teenagers sold a Bandit Trans Am. We also saw the demand for trucks grow, along with top-tier custom vehicles that had been professionally restored or modified.”

Top sellers included:

2017 Ferrari 488 Spider - $434,500

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback - $407,000

1958 Dual-Ghia Convertible - $269,500

1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 - $231,000

1966 Shelby GT350-H Fastback - $220,000

1959 Dodge Custom Royal Super D-500 Convertible - $220,000

Barrett-Jackson said the event was so popular that it extended the auction to four days.

Its next auction event is set for Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

More information can be found here.

