Ted Kennedy Jr. to not seek 'statewide office' - WFSB 3 Connecticut

JUST IN

Ted Kennedy Jr. to not seek 'statewide office'

Posted: Updated:
Ted Kennedy, Jr. says he "will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018." (WFSB file photo) Ted Kennedy, Jr. says he "will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018." (WFSB file photo)
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -

State Sen. Ted Kennedy, Jr. announced on Monday that he will not be running for governor. 

Kennedy, who is a Democrat, was the state senator for the 12th District in Branford, but said in a statement on Monday that he "will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018." 

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contacted me and encouraged me to run. I value the contribution I am able to make as the state Senator for the 12th District. I believe that if we put aside our partisan politics and find common ground, we can overcome our challenges and move Connecticut forward. I remain committed to making our state a better place to live, do business and raise a family," the statement read. 

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for details. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.