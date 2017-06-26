Ted Kennedy Jr. to not seek 'statewide office'

Ted Kennedy, Jr. says he "will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018." (WFSB file photo)

State Sen. Ted Kennedy, Jr. announced on Monday that he will not be running for governor.

Kennedy, who is a Democrat, was the state senator for the 12th District in Branford, but said in a statement on Monday that he "will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018."

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contacted me and encouraged me to run. I value the contribution I am able to make as the state Senator for the 12th District. I believe that if we put aside our partisan politics and find common ground, we can overcome our challenges and move Connecticut forward. I remain committed to making our state a better place to live, do business and raise a family," the statement read.

