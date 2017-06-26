Woman reported missing in Hartford

State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Hartford.

Troopers said 25-year-old Irene Worsley was reported missing on Monday.

Worsley is described as standing 5'5" tall, weighing 165 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, a floral head scarf and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.