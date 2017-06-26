Meriden police captain fired for 'policy violations'

Meriden Police Captain Patrick Gaynor was terminated following an internal investigation. (Meriden Police Department)

A police captain in Meriden was fired on Monday for a number of department violations, according to the mayor's office.

According to documents, Capt. Patrick Gaynor was terminated after being investigated for more than 60 violations.

Gaynor was filed after a months-long investigation that initially stemmed from a complaint he made against Police Chief Jeffry Cossette.

Gaynor accused Cossette of retaliating and provided what he thought were a dozen examples.

They ranged from getting denied training to being removed from snow-tow assignments. The city spent more than $51,000 on that investigation and found those allegations to be baseless.

Independent Hearing Officer Charles Reynolds broke down all 12 of Gaynor's allegations and according to him, found them to be made without evidence.

In fact, some he says were made in an attempt to "discredit and embarrass the chief," leading him to recommend Gaynor be fired.

He wrote: "Captain Gaynor's willingness to make claims without evidence, which he could have obtained to support, mitigate or negate those claims along with his willingness to be untruthful left no allowance, in my view, for any recommendation short of termination.”

Gaynor was fired and he's facing four other pending internal affairs investigations.

Gaynor's lawyer says he plans to fight to reinstate the former captain.

To read the full decision, click here.

