Report: Cop justified in fatal shooting of Connecticut man

Police officer was justified in fatally shooting of Gregory Bendas in 2013, according to report. (WFS file photo)

An investigative report says a Connecticut police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 43-year-old man who was holding what turned out to be a pellet gun.

Farmington Officer Kyle Mortenson shot Gregory Bendas on Dec. 12, 2013 after responding to a report of a domestic dispute between a man and his stepfather.

Harford State's Attorney Gail Hardy's report says Mortenson and another officer were confronted by Bendas in the road outside the house.

It says Bendas pulled the weapon from his waistband and pointed it at Mortenson, who reasonably believed it was an actual handgun.

The report says Bendas was shot after he failed to comply with repeated orders to drop the gun.

The state medical examiner ruled Bendas' manner of death was suicide by deliberately provoking police to shoot.

