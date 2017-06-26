Chance for more rain, even stronger storms this afternoon!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After a round of rain this morning, we expect more rain and even some stronger thunderstorms through the afternoon hours, into the evening commute time. With enough clearing/sunshine, temperatures will reach into the mid-70s. The threat for storms comes as a disturbance aloft rotates through Southern New England, in tandem with the daytime heating... this will lead to storms becoming more numerous. Any storms that do develop could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning, also gusty wind and hail. Once the sun sets this evening, the threat will diminish.

Tomorrow, we still expect a beautiful day, with a lot of sunshine and highs between 75 and 80. Enjoy lower humidity as it will be on the increase as we head toward the weekend. Not only will we trend hotter and more humid (lows in the 70s, highs 85-90), we'll also see an ongoing chance for isolated to scattered storms Friday through Sunday --- but not a situation where it will be raining all day, each day.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY…

While we're dealing with some showers this morning, we are expecting a return to partly cloudy skies, before a return to more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. This afternoon's weather is compliments of a trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes that's slowly shifting eastward towards New England. This will produce very cold air aloft, which will combine with daytime heating to destabilize the atmosphere and allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Not everyone will see a storm, but any storms that do develop may produce briefly heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, generally in the middle to upper 70s.



By tonight, an area of high pressure will build overhead, allowing skies to clear out and winds to die down. Radiational cooling will commence and temperatures will fall to the lower to middle 50s in most of the state. A few of the normally colder spots may even drop into the upper 40s by daybreak!

WARMING TREND WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

The high pressure system will continue to slide eastward, allowing winds to eventually turn southwesterly. This will allow for a warming trend tomorrow, Thursday and beyond.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day for any outdoor activities, with mostly sunny skies and continued low humidity. Highs will still be a few degrees below normal, as the mercury will reach the upper 70s to near 80 in most places. The average high for June 28th at Bradley Airport is 83 degrees.

Thursday will once again be dry, but temperatures will rise slightly above average under partly cloudy skies as a gusty southwesterly breeze develops. Highs inland will be in the middle 80s while the onshore wind will keep shore locations near 80. It will be turning more humid, too, as dew points rise into the 60s.

HUMID & UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND…

By Friday, a hot and humid air mass will settle over Connecticut as we'll be caught in between a “Bermuda High” to our east and a cold front to our west. The high pressure system will slow the progress of the cold front, allowing for several days under the soupy air mass. Numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday and over the weekend. Hopefully, these won’t disturb the fireworks celebrations planned in many towns over the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Friday morning will be several degrees warmer than other mornings this week, as lows will only fall into the middle and upper 60s. Early sunshine will allow temperatures to rise well into the 80s away from Long Island Sound before some showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Friday night will be uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning, with lows in the lower 70s!



Saturday will be a hot and humid day. Highs could reach or exceed 90 degrees away from the water! More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible as the atmosphere will be very moist and unstable. Showers and t'storms are more likely on Sunday as the cold front will finally make progress towards Connecticut. More clouds on Sunday will cap temperatures in the upper 80s inland.

Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we fine tune the forecast for the 4th of July Weekend!



LESS HUMID MONDAY…

By Monday – the 3rd of July – the front will have cleared the state and a northwesterly breeze will usher in a drier air mass and mostly sunny skies. It will still be a very warm day, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. If you have the day off Monday, it will be a great day to head to the beach. It's also going to be great to check out fireworks displays across Connecticut!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

