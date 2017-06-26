Comfortable for now. But Heat & Humidity on the Way!

COOL AND COMFORTABLE TONIGHT…

Though there were a few showers that developed north of Connecticut this afternoon, none of them reached the state as of this writing. Here in Connecticut, it was a partly sunny and pleasant day as the mercury rose into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity was very low as dew points ranged from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.



That low humidity will allow for a great night for opening up the windows and giving the air conditioner a break! Any remaining clouds will clear out and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s in most places.

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TOMORROW…

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous tomorrow afternoon than today as a trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes slowly shifts east towards New England. This will produce very cold air aloft, which will combine with daytime heating to destabilize the atmosphere and allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Not everyone will see a storm, but any storms that do develop may produce briefly heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today, generally in the middle to upper 70s.



By tomorrow night, an area of high pressure will build overhead, allowing skies to clear out and winds to die down. Radiational cooling will commence and temperatures will fall to the lower to middle 50s in most of the state. A few of the normally colder spots may even drop into the upper 40s by daybreak!

WARMING TREND WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

The high pressure system will continue to slide eastward, allowing winds to eventually turn southwesterly. This will allow for a warming trend for Wednesday, Thursday and beyond.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day for any outdoor activities, with mostly sunny skies and continued low humidity. Highs will still be a few degrees below normal – the average high for June 28th at Bradley Airport is 83 degrees – as the mercury will reach the upper 70s to near 80 in most places.

Thursday will once again be dry, but temperatures will rise to slightly above average under partly cloudy skies as a gusty southwesterly breeze develops. Highs inland will be in the middle 80s while the onshore wind will keep shore locations near 80. It will be turning more humid, too, as dew points rise into the 60s.

HUMID & UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND…

By Friday, a hot and humid air mass will settle over Connecticut as we will be caught in between a “Bermuda High” to our east and a cold front to our west. The high pressure system will slow the progress of the cold front, allowing for several days under the soupy air mass and numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday and over the weekend. Hopefully, these won’t disturb the fireworks celebrations planned in many towns over the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Friday morning will be several degrees warmer than other mornings this week, as lows will only fall into the middle and upper 60s. Early sunshine will allow temperatures to rise well into the 80s away from Long Island Sound before some showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Friday night will be uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning, with lows in the lower 70s!



Saturday will be a hot and humid day and highs could reach or exceed 90 degrees away from the water! More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible as the atmosphere will be very moist and unstable. These are more likely on Sunday as the cold front will finally make progress towards Connecticut. More clouds on Sunday will cap temperatures in the upper 80s inland.

Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we fine tune the forecast for the 4th of July Weekend!



LESS HUMID MONDAY…

By Monday – the 3rd of July – the front will have cleared the state and a northwesterly breeze will usher in a drier air mass and mostly sunny skies. It will still be a very warm day, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. If you have the day off Monday, it will be a great day to head to the beach as well as for any fireworks displays across Connecticut!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”