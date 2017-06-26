Crystal Lake Road in Tolland reopens following crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crystal Lake Road in Tolland reopens following crash

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

Three ambulances were called to a head-on crash in Tolland on Monday evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of Crystal Lake Road, which is also known as Route 30, around 5 p.m. Crystal Lake Road was closed in the area of Webber Road, but has since reopened.

Three ambulances and two paramedics were at the scene of the crash. Mutual aide from Vernon Fire Department helped with the crash. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

