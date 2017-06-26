Head-on crash closes Crystal Lake Road in Tolland

A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash along Interstate-395 in Norwich late Sunday night, according to state police.More >
A New Britain mother was charged with driving under the influence after police said she hit a 15-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, with her car early Sunday morning.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
The governor announced on Monday that his administration has signed a tentative contract with the union for the Connecticut state employees.More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
A wedding party was cut short as a fire erupted in the banquet hall at St. Clements Castle in Portland on Sunday afternoon.More >
Waterbury police and the State of Connecticut are offering a $50,000 reward in a yearlong murder case.More >
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.More >
