Head-on crash closes Crystal Lake Road in Tolland

Three ambulances have been called to a head-on crash in Tolland on Monday evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of Crystal Lake Road, which is also known as Route 30, around 5 p.m. Crystal Lake Road is closed in the area of Webber Road.

Three ambulances and two paramedics are on the scene of the crash. Mutual aide from Vernon Fire Department helping with the crash. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

