PD: 7-year-old in stable condition after being hit by car

Hartford police said a 7-year-old was hit by a car on Monday evening.

It happened on Mountford Street.

Police said the car was not speeding at the time, and the driver stayed at the scene.

The child is reported to be in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.

