New Haven looks to revamp empty spaces

New Haven leaders are looking for input from residents on what to do with some vacant properties.

There are 16 vacant lots that are currently owned by the Department of Transportation. Those properties will soon become New Haven property.

Most of the lots are along Route 34 and were picked up by the state for a highway expansion project 50 years ago. That project never materialized.

People who live near the lots hope they can be transformed from eyesores to assets.

"Honestly there are kids here all around the block and everyone likes to play and everything including me. It would be pretty nice to have something pretty there," said 11-year-old Jade Reyes, who said she likes to ride her scooter around the neighborhood.

New Haven leaders have set up a website devoted to the project, and city employees plan to canvass the neighborhoods to ask locals what they want to see.

"The more we can engage people in our local government the better local government we'll have," said Michael Harris, New Haven governmental liaison.

"We're actually bringing them in, we're going to meet on the street where the parcels are located, and what do you want to let us know and that's how we're going to be able to make the decision," said New Haven City Councilor David Reyes.

Right now, everything is on the table including possible dog parks, community gardens, playgrounds, and skate parks.

To share your opinion, click here.

