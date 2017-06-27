Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Following a morning of scattered showers, the rest of the day could feature more showers with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said he's expecting the storms to start during the afternoon hours and last into the evening.

"Some of those could pack a punch," Haney said. "Strong cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and maybe even a little bit of hail."

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed most of Connecticut in its "marginal" severe weather risk category.

Haney said they'll be isolated in nature.

"They could pop at any given time in any given place," he said. "After about 7 p.m. things start to wind down."

In between the morning showers and the potential afternoon storms, Haney said there should be partial sunshine.

"Highs for [Tuesday] will be in the mid-to-upper 70s," Haney said.

As for Wednesday, Haney predicted it as one of his top 10 nicest days of the year.

The high is expected to be 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks a bit breezy with a high of 85

Then, the humidity returns.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday could feature highs in the upper-80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

"The air mass is going to be pretty unstable," Haney said. "It's a pretty warm and sticky forecast for the weekend."

