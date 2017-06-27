Storms work their way across the state

A significant amount of hail fell in New Hartford, along with torrential rains, thunder and lightning. (Keith Boucher)

Storms are moving through the state this afternoon (WFSB)

Following a morning of scattered showers, the rest of the day could feature more showers with the possibility of strong storms.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said he's expecting the storms to start during the afternoon hours and last into the evening.

As of 2 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was working its way through Litchfield County and moving northeast. It was the second of the afternoon.

"[There are] reports of hail with the cell in Torrington," Dixon said. "Storms are moving northeast at 25 mph."

Dixon said there were also areas of rain developing throughout the state. They were moving northeast as well.

"We expect more rain and even some stronger thunderstorms through the afternoon hours, into the evening commute time," Dixon said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed most of Connecticut in its "marginal" severe weather risk category.

"The threat for storms comes as a disturbance aloft rotates through southern New England, in tandem with the daytime heating," Dixon said. "This will lead to storms becoming more numerous."

Dixon said the threat will diminish once the sun goes down.

In between the morning showers and the potential afternoon storms, there was partial sunshine.

"With enough clearing/sunshine, temperatures will reach into the mid-70s," Dixon said.

As for Wednesday, Haney predicted it as one of his top 10 nicest days of the year.

The high is expected to be 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks a bit breezy with a high of 85

Then, the humidity returns.

The holiday weekend could feature highs in the upper-80s to 90 degrees with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

"We’re still on track to trend warmer/muggier by the end of the week," Dixon said. "We’ll also trend unsettled with an ongoing chance for isolated/scattered storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

However, he said the weekend would not be wet from beginning to end.

