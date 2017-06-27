Strong storms brought hail, heavy rain

Hail was spotted in Terryville on Tuesday (Linda Osipowicz Turner)

A significant amount of hail fell in New Hartford, along with torrential rains, thunder and lightning. (Keith Boucher)

Storms started moving across the state around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with some of them dropping hail and producing heavy rain and strong wind.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the southern part of the state has remained dry, but some showers couldn't be ruled out for that area.

"This is all thanks to an upper-level trough that is moving over New England," DePrest said.

Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Storms are expected to come to an end Tuesday evening, and skies will clear out allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s.

"A few of the normally cooler spots may dip down into the upper 40s by daybreak! It will be a very comfortable night for sleeping," DePrest said.

A very pleasant day is on tap for Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

"The humidity will remain very low tomorrow with dew point temperatures in the 40s and 50s," DePrest said, adding that Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Warmer and more humid air returns on Thursday, with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. Dewpoints will rise into the 60s.

Friday will be hot and humid as an air mass will settle over the state.

"The high-pressure system will slow the progress of the cold front, allowing for several days under the soupy air mass," DePrest said.

Since the air will be unstable, showers and thunderstorms are possible for Friday and Saturday afternoons.

"Not every town will get a shower or storm, but those that do develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds," DePrest said.

Friday night will be uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day, and highs could reach or exceed 90 degrees.

"More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible as the atmosphere will remain very moist and unstable," DePrest said.

Sunday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day.

"We do not think the entire day will be a washout, but it will be mostly cloudy and any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall," DePrest said.

To see pictures of hail on your mobile device, click here.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.