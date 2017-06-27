Trinity professor on leave while comments reviewed by dean

A professor at Trinity College in Hartford has been placed on leave following controversial comments made over social media.

Sociology Prof. Johnny Williams' leave was effective immediately, according to the college.

Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney posted an update to Trinity's website in which she said the move was in the best interest of the longtime professor and the college itself.

Hartford police said threats were made against Trinity last week. Many of them came from across the country and were possibly in connection to Williams' social media posts.

The threats prompted police to close down the campus.

Williams shared an article over his personal Facebook and Twitter accounts that was written about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, VA, which happened earlier this month.

He reportedly used the hashtag "white people in general need to die."

However, Williams said his comments were misinterpreted and that he was speaking out against white supremacy in the U.S.

In the meantime, Berger-Sweeney said Williams' situation will continue to be reviewed.

"We must be able to engage in conversations about these difficult and complex issues, and Trinity College and other places like it are precisely where such conversations should occur," she wrote. "I, for one, welcome them."

The matter is being reviewed by the school's dean of faculty.

