Opposition mounts over Republican healthcare bill

Opposition within the Republican party is growing against its own healthcare bill.

According to lawmakers, the resistance is coming after the non-partisan Congressional budget office released its latest report painting a bleak picture of the impact of the bill.

Senate Republicans are scrambling because three of their senators are threatening to vote "no." They can only afford two of them to vote it down in order for it to pass.

Democrats joined demonstrators on Capitol Hill on Monday to protest the bill following the release of the budget office's findings.

"This should be end of the road for Trumpcare," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democrat, New York. "Republicans would be wise to read it as a giant stop sign urging them to turn back from this path."

The office estimated that 22 million people would lose coverage over the next 10 years.

"I won't vote to proceed to it unless the bill changes," said Sen. Rand Paul, Republican, Kentucky.

The news could lead to some behind-the-scenes deal-making to secure the measure's passage. However, that's not sitting well with some Republican leaders.

"The best way to lose me on this bill is to start buying people off," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican, South Carolina. So that's what I'm really suspicious of."

A vote on the latest version of the bill could come this week.

However, some Republicans said it would be too soon.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy had some harsh words for Republicans who support the bill.

"Make no mistake, people will needlessly die under this plan," Malloy said. "It should come as no surprise that Republicans preferred to hash out the details of this bill behind closed doors."

During a news conference on Monday, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal called the healthcare bill "inhumane" and "cruel."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.