Firefighters respond to Lebanon crash

A road in Lebanon is closed while crews work to clear a crash.

The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department said Route 207 is closed between Leonard's Bridge and Lake Williams for a two-vehicle crash.

Injuries were reported, though their extent is not clear.

Firefighters warned drivers to expect a slight delay in the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

