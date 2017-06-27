Missing man sought in South Windsor

Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who has not been heard from in several weeks.

They said Jamal Butler was last seen in South Windsor in mid-May.

He's described as standing about 5'10" tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Butler's whereabouts is asked to contact South Windsor police officer David Johnson at 860-644-2551 or the department's confidential tipline at 860-648-6226.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.