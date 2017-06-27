State police K9 locates missing CT couple

A State Police K9 helped rescue a lost couple in the Meriden/Middlefield area on Monday night.

A concerned boyfriend called police stated that his girlfriend was missing on the trail in the Meriden/Middlefield area around 9 p.m. The boyfriend told police that she was five months pregnant and her phone had lost power.

The K9 team went out looking for the missing hiker at the same time when the boyfriend went searching for her. The boyfriend was able to find his girlfriend but got lost himself.

K9 Cesar and his handler Trooper Ryan Burke located the couple around 10 p.m. after a 15-minute search.

No one reported any injuries to police and everyone was able to walk out the trails safely.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.