Democrats don't have a budget deal to vote this week

Legislative Democrats say they won't have a budget ready for a vote this week, making it more likely Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will have to temporarily run state government using his executive authority.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz had said last week that his rank-and-file members preferred voting Thursday on a new two-year budget before the fiscal year ends Friday. However, a House Democratic spokesman said Tuesday they've been unable to reach an agreement, despite last-ditch efforts.

There also does not appear to be enough support for a legislative "continuing resolution" to keep the government operating, or the quarterly "mini-budgets" Malloy had unveiled Monday. Instead, it appears more likely Malloy will maintain essential state services using his executive authority.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney said he is "prepared to sign an emergency certified bill today calling the Senate into session on Thursday to vote on the proposed 'mini-budget' for the first quarter of the fiscal year."

"I am concerned about the Speaker’s decision to not sign an e-cert which would prevent the Senate from voting on a plan prior to July 1. No one wants the governor to run the state by executive order. I am disappointed by these developments and hope that the Speaker reconsiders his position," Looney said in a statement on Tuesday. “This proposed single quarter budget is the only plausible and acceptable measure short of universal agreement on a comprehensive two-year budget. The Republican proposal is not an option as it relies on unrealistic and illusory savings. In addition, it is built on devastating cuts to the poor, to cities and towns, and to the University of Connecticut, as well as failing to responsibly address our pension obligations.”

Legislative Republicans want the General Assembly to pass their budget proposal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.