PD: CT mom, son arrested for stealing thousands from his grandmother

Kristina Ukanowicz from Shelton was arrested after police said she stole money from her mother. (Ansonia Police Department)

Joseph Ukanowicz from Shelton was arrested after police said he stole money from the grandmother. (Ansonia Police Department)

A mother and son from Shelton were arrested after police said they stole money from his grandmother.

Police charged with 29-year-old Joseph Ukanowicz and 62-year-old Kristina Ukanowicz for first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny first degree. Joseph Ukanowicz was arrested on June 16 and Kristina Ukanowicz was arrested on Monday.

The arrests come after a two-year-long investigation. The investigation discovered that they allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from Kristina’s mother, who was in her 80s and lives in Ansonia. Police said the Kristina Ukanowicz was the power attorney over three-year period.

Police said the victim’s bank and investment accounts were at a combined $200,000, but went to a balance of negative $1,000. This happened during the time that Kristina Ukanowicz was the power attorney for her mother.

Police said the detective on the case was “able to show a pattern of spending and withdrawals that increased disproportionally from the time period before Kristina took over as power of attorney to her time as power of attorney.”

Police said both Joseph Ukanowicz and Kristina Ukanowicz “each admitted to a role in the theft but blamed each other for the majority of the theft.”

Joseph Ukanowicz is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was arraigned at Derby Superior Court last week and remains in prison. Kristina Ukanowicz is being held on a $35,000 bond. She is expected to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Tuesday.

