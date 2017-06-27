Middletown schools custodian fired for trying to meet teen at Walmart

A man who worked as a custodian for Middletown schools has been fired, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Dan Drew issued a news release on Tuesday that said the city "terminated the employment of [the] custodian from Snow School."

Drew said there were revelations that the custodian texted with and attempted to meet up with a 14-year-old boy at a local Walmart.

He also said the matter had been referred to the Middletown Police Department for further investigation.

There's no word yet on if he faces any charges.

Eyewitness News is not naming the custodian as a result.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information on this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.