Gorgeous Weather Today!





NICE WEATHER TODAY AND TOMORROW

Today, high pressure builds in! This will set us up for a very pleasant day today, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will remain very low today with dew point temperatures in the 40s and 50s! Tonight will be another comfortable night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

By tomorrow, the high will slide to the east of Connecticut, allowing for gusty southwesterly winds to develop. These will bring warmer and more humid air into Connecticut over the course of the day. High temperatures will reach the lower and middle 80s as dew points rise into the 60s.

HOT AND HUMID FRIDAY & SATURDAY…

By Friday, a hot and humid air mass will settle over Connecticut as we will be caught in between a “Bermuda High” to our east and a cold front to our west. The high pressure system will slow the progress of the cold front, allowing for several days under the soupy air mass. Since the air will be moist and unstable, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Sunday. Hopefully these won’t impact the 4th of July fireworks celebrations planned in some towns for these days.

Friday morning will be several degrees warmer than other mornings this week, as lows will only fall into the middle and upper 60s. Early sunshine will allow temperatures to rise well into the 80s away from Long Island Sound before any showers or thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Not every town will get a shower or storm, but those that do develop could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Friday night will be uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning, with lows in the lower 70s!



Saturday will be a hot and humid day and highs could reach or exceed 90 degrees away from the water with dew points in the lower 70s! More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible as the atmosphere will remain very moist and unstable. Southerly winds will keep shore locations cooler, as temperatures will be held in the lower 80s.

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MORE LIKELY SUNDAY…

The cold front will finally approach Connecticut on Sunday, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day. We do not think the entire day will be a washout, but it will be mostly cloudy and any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall. This would not be good news for towns holding their fireworks celebrations Sunday! It will still be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the coast.



LESS HUMID MONDAY…

By Monday – the 3rd of July – the front will have cleared the state and a northwesterly breeze will usher in a drier air mass with mostly sunny skies. It will still be a very warm day, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. If you have the day off Monday, it will be a great day to head to the beach, as well as to any fireworks displays being held Monday evening!

MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE FOR 4TH OF JULY…

Unfortunately, Tuesday – Independence Day – is looking unsettled. We are not expecting a complete washout, but showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, which would be bad news for the parades scheduled throughout Connecticut! The clouds and showers will keep temperatures a little bit cooler, only reaching the lower 80s in most places.

Stay Tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we fine tune the forecast for the 4th of July Weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”