Large lobster found by TSA agent came from Old Saybrook market

An Old Saybrook seafood market is speaking out after TSA agents found a 20-pound lobster in someone’s checked baggage.

The lobster was found over the weekend at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

According to TSA spokesperson Michael McCarthy, it is common for agents to screen lobsters in New England.

The TSA says live lobster is allowed in checked bags, and that it "must be transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container." The TSA then inspects the crustacean at the checkpoint.

On Monday, Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook took to Facebook, saying TSA shouldn’t have been going through this checked bag and taking photos of what was inside.

“I am personally ticked off by this because I packed this baggage with care and concern for the lobsters and my customers' personal property,” Atlantic Seafood Market posted on Facebook.

The company continued to say that this customer had purchased several other lobsters, in addition to the 20-pound one that was photographed.

“In addition to this lobster, my customer also purchased several other lobsters all of which were purposefully packed on top of this guy. This agent (after seeing the contents on an x-ray machine, no doubt) had to dump out 12 other lobsters to get to this guy,” the post said.

Atlantic Seafood Market concluded the post asking TSA agents to “leave our personal property alone.”

