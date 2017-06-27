Gov. Malloy signs East Windsor tribal casino bill into law

The proposed third casino would be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed legislation into law that could lead to a new tribal casino in East Windsor, the first casino to be built on non-tribal land in Connecticut.

The Democrat said Tuesday the legislation "is about jobs for the residents of Connecticut, and securing those jobs in our state."

“This bill protects Connecticut jobs and adds new ones – it’s good for our economy and our workforce,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said in a statement on Tuesday. “It also speaks to our long relationship with Connecticut’s tribal nations and the importance of that partnership and the compact.”

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say the proposed jointly owned and operated casino will help them compete with the MGM Resorts Casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts and protect jobs at their existing southeastern Connecticut casinos.

“Today the Governor signed one of the most significant jobs bills passed by the General Assembly this legislative session,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said in a statement on Tuesday. “With so much at stake, we can’t thank him and his partners in the legislature enough for standing with us in our fight to save jobs and revenue in Connecticut.”

“With a stroke of the pen, we are that much closer to turning our proposal for an entertainment and gaming facility in East Windsor into reality,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown said in a statement on Tuesday. “We’re excited about the future, and tremendously thankful for the leadership of the Governor and the many legislators from both parties who rallied to protect jobs in our state that would otherwise have been lost.”

Tribal officials still need various federal and local authorizations. They hope to begin construction by the end of the year.

The legislation requires a $1 million initial payment to the state. Connecticut will receive 25 percent of the gross gambling revenues.

