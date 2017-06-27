Fire reported in New Britain - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

Fire reported in New Britain

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters battled a fire in New Britain on Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire was reported on East Street around 4:30 p.m. 

There was no word on injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.