Former school employee seen on website that exposes potential child predators

A now former school employee was found on a website that exposes potential child predators (POP Squad)

A Middletown school employee caught on the website that exposes potential child predators is now off the job.

Middletown's mayor confirms he was a custodian at Snow Elementary School. The POP Squad video shows him allegedly wanting to meet a boy who was just 14 years old at the Bristol Walmart.

“He pounced so fast that it didn't even have time to get graphic. The second I told him my age, he said he wasn't mad one bit and he followed that statement by saying 'if you ever want to get together, let me know,'” said Incognito, founder of the POP Squad.

Seen in the video of the meeting, the employee readily admitted to working for the schools, saying he had worked for the school system for 15 years.

Just a day later, he was let go from the school district.

“It makes me feel good because I know he's not going to be in direct contact with kids or minors,” Incognito said.

The Middletown mayor's office says the incident is now in the hands of Middletown police. The POP Squad is cooperating.

“As soon as the video was up, they started getting to work on it, they brought him in. Not saying he's been arrested, but I know that they do have contact with him,” Incognito said.

Since the video was posted on Monday, Incognito says he's been flooded with more than 200 emails from concerned parents and those who knew the featured former employee.

Board of Education member Linda Szynkowicz commented on the firing.

“As a parent, absolutely, but we also have to look at the legalities of everything,” Szynkowicz said.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News went to the employee's home looking for a comment, but no one answered the door.

Eyewitness News has also confirmed both Middletown and Bristol police departments are looking into this video, although no arrests have been made yet.

