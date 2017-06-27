Crash involving motorcycle closes part of I-84 east in Cheshire

A motorcycle crash has closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire (CT DOT)

A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire near the Southington line.

The highway is closed between exits 27 and 28.

A serious injury was reported by Connecticut State Police.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x27 Cheshire closed for multi-veh & motorcycle crash with serious injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 27, 2017

Police also said the area is expected to be closed for a while, but it is unclear exactly how long.

