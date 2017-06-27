Lane closures still reported on I-84 east in Cheshire following crash

At least one serious injury was reported in the crash (WFSB)

A motorcycle crash has closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire (CT DOT)

As many as nine cars, including a motorcycle, are involved in a crash that closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire near the Southington line.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday and the highway was closed between exits 27 and 28. As of nearly 9 p.m., police said the left lane was opened up, but miles worth of back-ups is still being reported.

At least one serious injury was reported by Connecticut State Police.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x27 Cheshire closed for multi-veh & motorcycle crash with serious injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 27, 2017

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.

It is unclear how long it will be until the scene is cleared.

