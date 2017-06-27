Lane closures still reported on I-84 east in Cheshire following - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Lane closures still reported on I-84 east in Cheshire following crash

Posted: Updated:
A motorcycle crash has closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire (CT DOT) A motorcycle crash has closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire (CT DOT)
At least one serious injury was reported in the crash (WFSB) At least one serious injury was reported in the crash (WFSB)
(WFSB) (WFSB)
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -

As many as nine cars, including a motorcycle, are involved in a crash that closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire near the Southington line.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday and the highway was closed between exits 27 and 28. As of nearly 9 p.m., police said the left lane was opened up, but miles worth of back-ups is still being reported.

At least one serious injury was reported by Connecticut State Police.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.

It is unclear how long it will be until the scene is cleared.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 