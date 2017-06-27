Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-84 in Cheshire

At least one serious injury was reported in the crash (WFSB)

As many as nine cars, including a motorcycle, were involved in several multi-vehicle crashes that closed part of I-84 east in Cheshire near the Southington line on Tuesday.

The crashes were reported just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday and the highway was closed between exits 27 and 28. As of a little after 9 p.m., the highway had fully reopened.

Connecticut State Police said one person was killed in a crash that involved a motorcycle, however, their identity has not yet been released.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x27 Cheshire ALL LANES now OPEN following multi-veh & motorcycle crash w/one fatality. https://t.co/KgqdFGveO5 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 28, 2017

Police said four other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Many drivers sat on the highway for hours while police investigated and cleared the scene of the crashes.

Bob Quealey and his son were part of the massive traffic jam, which left the highway closed for nearly four hours.

Drivers got out of their cars and did what they could to pass the time.

“I went on to your website actually to see if there was anything and I did see that it was a bad accident,” said Andrew Quealey, of Plainville.

Some drivers were frustrated by the delays, but after looking down at the wreckage, they understood.

“We have to keep in mind it's not about you, it's about the victim's they're might be something big going on just remember that and try to be patient,” said Katie Bostwick.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.

