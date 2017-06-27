Lightning strike could be cause of fire in Southington

Authorities are investigating that a lightning strike could be the cause of the fire in Southington on Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported on Pattonwood Drive around 4 p.m.

The Southington Fire Department said the strike hit a tree near the home. The lightning traveled down the tree trunk to a metal fence and then traveled to propane piping, which was strapped near the metal fence. The propane was for a home generator, fire officials said.

Fire officials said there was no damage to the home and just damage to the propane piping as well as the fence.

There were people home at the time, but no one reported injuries to police.

