CT towns named some of safest in the country

Finding a safe place to raise your family is one of the most important decisions parents make.

A new study shows Connecticut has some of the safest towns in the country for children.

According to the website "SafeWise,” the state has nine of the top 30 safest towns.

Greenwich came in at number 1. Towns like Southington, Simsbury, Cheshire, Milford, and Glastonbury also made the list.

The study said Connecticut has exceptionally low rates of violent crime, good schools and great recreational activities for the kids.

