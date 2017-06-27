Torrington police investigating man's death - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Torrington police investigating man's death

By WFSB Staff
A hazmat team was called to the scene because of clutter in the apartment
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Torrington police are investigating the death of an elderly man.

Investigators responded to an apartment on Main Street where a man in his 80s had died.

A hazmat team was called to the apartment, police said, because there was a lot of clutter in the apartment.

Police said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

