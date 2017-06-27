Torrington police investigating man's death

A hazmat team was called to the scene because of clutter in the apartment (WFSB)

Torrington police are investigating the death of an elderly man.

Investigators responded to an apartment on Main Street where a man in his 80s had died.

A hazmat team was called to the apartment, police said, because there was a lot of clutter in the apartment.

Police said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

