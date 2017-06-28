AAA: Record-breaking number of New Englanders to travel this Fourth

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is approaching and people are already counting down to their celebrations.

This year, AAA said a record-breaking number of New Englanders will be traveling over the weekend.

More than 2 million of them will head out for the Fourth and most of them will be driving.

The rest will take flights, take buses or catch a cruise.

It's a trend that's the same across the country.

The auto club said it's all been made easier by lower gas prices.

"We haven't seen prices his low in more than a decade, so that's really something that's very unusual for this time of year," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "Usually, you see gas prices climbing towards the busy summer travel season and this year we've seen gas prices going down because there's so much supply. That's going to be the benefit to anyone who's driving this weekend."

Some people in Newington told Eyewitness News that despite that, they'll be staying in the state to avoid the traffic.

"[We're] planning to go down to the shore to East Lyme, that's about it," said Fernando Jorge of Rocky Hill. "[We're] trying to stay local because of the traffic."

AAA recommended planning extra time into the trip since drivers won't be alone on the roads.

