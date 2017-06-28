Crash into utility pole closes road in Tolland

A vehicle broke a utility pole into two pieces, forcing emergency crews to shut a road down.

According to dispatchers in Tolland, the crash happened in the 200 block of Crystal Lake Road early Wednesday morning.

A portion of the road was closed for most of the early morning hours into the morning commute.

Minor injuries were reported.

The Eversource power company was requested to the scene to make repairs to the pole.

The cause for the crash remains under investigation.

