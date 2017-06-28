Governor may use executive powers to close budget gap

Connecticut's governor may have to exercise his executive authority to close the state's widening budget deficit.

Lawmakers have until the end of the week to strike a deal.

Democratic house speaker Joe Aresimowicz said he will not call lawmakers back to the capitol to vote on a mini-budget proposed by Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Malloy said he wants lawmakers to vote on his mini-budget before midnight on Friday, which is when the fiscal year ends.

Republicans called it better than an executive order, but still a band-aid.

However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they want a "real" budget.

Malloy said if he does use an executive order, it could lead to deep cuts.

