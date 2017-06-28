Hartford to host town hall meeting about blight

Work done by Hartford's blight remediation team on Irving Street. (Hartford 311 Facebook photo)

Hartford's mayor is hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday to tackle the issue of blight in the capital city.

Mayor Luke Bronin posted an event on Facebook to which he invited the community.

"Everyone is invited to my monthly town hall for June 2017," Bronin wrote in the event. "The topic is blighted properties and vacant lots in Hartford, but questions or comments on any topic are welcome."

Hartford 311, a group organized to streamline how Hartford residents request city services, posted some of the work done by blight remediation director Laura Settlemyer and the blight remediation team.

The work was done on Irving Street, according to its post.

The meeting is happening at the Parker Memorial Community Center on Main Street in Hartford.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting should run until about 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.