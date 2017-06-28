Connecticut towns ranked among the best 'beach towns'

Westport made WalletHub's list of the best beach towns in which to live. (WFSB file)

A number of Connecticut towns made a list of the best beach towns in America.

Wednesday, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2017's best beach towns to live in.

WalletHub said it compared the 227 towns across 49 key indicators of livability.

It said the data sets included housings costs, share of for-sale waterfront properties and quality of beach water.

The highest on the list of 227 towns was Westport at 21.

WalletHub put its Affordability rank at 1, its weather rank at 193 and its safety rank at 65.

Here are all of the Connecticut towns that made the list:

21. Westport.

74. Milford.

89. Norwalk.

120. Stratford

130. East Haven

164. New London

Westerly, RI, was 168.

The top town in the country was Naples, FL. It was followed by Key West, FL and Eden Prairie, MN.

