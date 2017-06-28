PD: Marijuana plants seized from Clinton home

Andrea Tiffany was arrested after police said several marijuana plants were seized from her Clinton home on June 27. (Clinton Police Department)

Marijuana plants and other items seized from a home in Clinton on Tuesday. (Clinton Police Department)

A 52-year-old woman was arrested after police said several marijuana plants were seized from her Clinton home on Tuesday night.

Police charged Clinton resident Andrea Tiffany with possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; operating a drug factory, and cultivation of marijuana.

The arrest of Tiffany came after a search and seizure warrant was executed at her home on Cow Hill Road around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they located "numerous marijuana plants," which were in various stages of growth. Police said several other plants "had previously been harvested and were in the process of drying."

Police also seized several items of drug paraphernalia commonly used in the growth and distribution of marijuana.

Tiffany was released on a $2,5000 bond. She is expected to be arraigned at Middlesex Superior Court in Middletown on July 10.

