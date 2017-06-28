Mother arrested for allowing 3-year-old to wander Milford beach

A mother is accused of allowing her 3-year-old daughter to wander unsupervised on a Milford beach last Saturday.

Heather Wasilewski, 39, of East Longmeadow, MA, told police that strangers on Woodmont Beach were fine watching the child.

Police said Wasilewski did not know the people on the beach.

Wasilewski was about 100 yards away from her child at the time she was wandering.

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw her with an alcoholic beverage while the child was alone on the beach.

Police said they charged Wasilewski with risk of injury to a minor.

She was given a court date of July 18.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.