Comic book store closes following Tuesday's storms

A comic book store in Putnam said it was forced to close until further notice as a result of Tuesday' storms.

Wonderland Comics posted to its Facebook page that the roof and floors of the building the operate in was compromised.

It said more than 50 boxes of comics and 50 or so action figures were damaged.

Storms rolled through the northern Connecticut counties starting early Tuesday afternoon and wrapping up during the evening hours.

Hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours were reported in a number of towns.

