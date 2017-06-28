6.27.19 Chilled Summer Soup

Chilled Summer Soup

From Laura Grimmer at The Perfect Pear

(Shh! It’s) Chilled Beet Soup

Adapted from Craig Claiborne’s The New York Times Cookbook

Ingredients

1 cup cooked or roasted beets, sliced*

½ small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 medium boiled potato, peeled and cut into cubes*

1 cup water

1 cup plain non-fat or regular yogurt

Additional yogurt, half and half or water to thin soup if necessary

Garnish with crumbled feta cheese, fresh chopped dill, chives or a swirl of cream.

* Can use canned beets and potatoes for a simple, no-cook recipe

Instructions

1) Put the beet, onions, lemon juice and potato into a food processor or blender and coarsely chop.

2) With the motor running, add the water.

3) If soup is warm, allow it to cool before whisking in the yogurt.

4) Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5) Refrigerate soup until completely chilled, at least one hour.

6) Add additional yogurt, half-and-half, cream, milk or water to thin, if necessary.

7) Serve cold with garnishes, as desired.

Cucumber Gazpacho

(4-8 servings, depending on bowl size)

Ingredients

3 English cucumbers, peeled, seeded and cut into medium chunks

1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed

1 c. green seedless grapes

¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp. white vinegar

½ t. salt

Pinch white pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

Shrimp, coarsely chopped(1-2 shrimp per bowl)

Almonds, toasted and chopped (1 tsp. per bowl)

Extra-virgin olive oil for garnish

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until fully integrated and smooth.

2. Add a bit of water if necessary to thin to the correct consistency.

3. Adjust seasoning as needed.

4. Garnish with shrimp and almonds and drizzle with a little olive oil.

Cantaloupe Soup

(Approximately 4 servings)

Ingredients

1 cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and diced

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp. white vinegar

½ t. salt

Pinch white pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

Garnishes:

1 T. Lobster meat, cooked, coarsely chopped, per bowl

Prosciutto, crisped in a 300-degree oven

Chopped fresh basil

Balsamic vinegar

Instructions

1. Combine cantaloupe, cucumber, olive oil, vinegar, salt, white pepper and cayenne in a blender and blend on high until fully integrated and smooth.

2. Add a bit of water if necessary to thin to the correct consistency.

3. Adjust seasoning as needed.

4. To prepare prosciutto: Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Lay prosciutto slices on a non-stick sheet pan (or lay atop parchment paper on a sheet pan) and cook until crispy, about 8-10 minutes or so. Remove from sheet and allow to cool and crisp on a rack. Break into small pieces.