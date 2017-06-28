6.26.17 Crab cakes with eggs benedict

Crab cakes with eggs benedict

From Trace Alford at the Sur La Table

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict with Old Bay Hollandaise

Yield: 4 servings

Here is a restaurant trick to making poached eggs in advance. Poach the eggs just until the whites are barely set and place them directly into an ice bath to stop the cooking process. When ready to serve, warm the eggs in a simmering pot of water for about a minute. Eggs can be poached and chilled up to 2 days before serving.

Crab cakes:

Ingredients

1 pound lump crab meat

8 saltine crackers

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, for pan-frying

Benedict:

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

4 English muffins, split

1 recipe Old Bay Hollandaise sauce (recipe attached)

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Instructions

To prepare crab cakes: Carefully pick through the crab meat and remove any shell fragments or cartilage.

Crush the saltine crackers very finely and mix with remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Gently fold in the crab, being careful to only mix enough to combine the ingredients. Shape the mixture into 8 crab cakes and refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes.

To pan-fry crab cakes: Preheat oven to 250°F. To a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Season crab cakes generously with salt and pepper. When the oil is shimmering, carefully slide crab cakes into the pan using a fish spatula. Space cakes about 2 inches apart. Cook until golden brown on each side, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer cakes to a baking sheet and place in the oven to keep warm.

To poach eggs: Fill a medium bowl halfway with warm water. Fill a 4-quart saucepan halfway with water, add vinegar, and bring to a gentle simmer. Break one egg into a small dish. Slide one egg into saucepan and immediately push the white around the yolk with a slotted spoon to form an oval shape.

Poach egg for 2 minutes for runny yolks, or 3 to 4 minutes for firm yolks. Immediately transfer poached egg to bowl with warm water. Repeat with remaining eggs. Multiple eggs can be poached at the same time. However for more perfect eggs, poaching 1 to 2 eggs at a time is recommended. Before serving, using a slotted spoon, lift eggs from the warm water, one egg at a time, and dab the back of the spoon onto a double layer of paper towels to drain off excess water. Trim any rough edges.

To assemble eggs Benedict: Split and toast the English muffins and divide among 4 plates. Top each English muffin with a crab cake and a poached egg; spoon hollandaise over and garnish with minced chives. Serve immediately.